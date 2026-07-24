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Tipsheet

Trump Administration Imposes New Tariffs on 60 Countries. Here's Why.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 24, 2026 10:45 AM
Trump Administration Imposes New Tariffs on 60 Countries. Here's Why.
AP Photo/Jenny Kane

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on 60 countries on Thursday, citing forced labor concerns. 

Some countries are being hit with a 10 percent tariff, whereas others are facing a 12.5 percent tariff. 

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“President Trump recognizes that decades of moral suasion have not eradicated forced labor from global supply chains.  The United States has had a forced labor import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it; it’s well past time for our trading partners to do the same,” Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the United States Trade Representative, said in a statement, arguing that it is legal under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. 

“Today’s action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere.  I am encouraged by the trading partners who have moved quickly to adopt forced labor import prohibitions, and look forward to ensuring their effective enforcement,” Greer continued. 

Greer told CNN that "if countries are on the right path, they have a certain level of tariff—about 10 percent—and if they're not on the right path, it's a slightly higher tariff of 12.5%."

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CANADA DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The move comes as President Donald Trump’s short-term 10% worldwide tariffs ended on Friday, according to CNBC

In addition, the administration recently imposed 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods last week, as the U.S. says that the northern neighbors have taken “discriminatory” action toward many American products.

Some world leaders vocalized their disagreement with the Thursday decision. 

“Extremely disappointing to see new US tariffs on New Zealand and 59 other countries,” New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon posted to X. 

“The US investigation did not provide meaningful evidence to support claims in relation to forced labour. Tariffs are not the way - they drive up costs and uncertainty for businesses,” Luxon added. 

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