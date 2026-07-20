Trump Admin Just Fired Back at Canada Over 'Discriminatory' Actions

The United States is imposing 50 percent tariffs on many Canadian goods in response to “discriminatory” moves by the country against American products.

Senior administration officials cited tariffs against products like alcohol and cheese as the reason for the responsive presidential actions, which are expected to hit products like wine and hockey sticks in 30 days.

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"At the outset of the president's trade policy, which he implemented early last year, there were only two countries that retaliated against the United States: the People's Republic of China and Canada," an official said.

"Canada has retained substantial retaliation against the United States, as the U.S. imposes trade actions to re-industrialize, re-shore, and support its manufacturing. Specifically, Canada has to be held accountable for this continued discrimination," the official continued.

"For example, one of the things that has happened is that all the two Canadian provinces and territories have halted the purchase, distribution, or retailing of U.S. alcoholic beverages, but they have not imposed similar restrictions on other countries," the official added. "A second example is that Canada imposes certain tariffs and quotas on cars imported to Canada from the United States. But not on imports from other countries. Canada also administers the quota in a way that compels U.S. auto companies to invest in production in Canada instead of the United States."

However, other products like fish, energy and critical minerals are expected to be outlined as exceptions, according to the officials.

Last week, Trump floated the idea of hiking tariffs against Canada in light of wildfire smoke driving into the nation’s interior.

The president wrote on Truth Social that the smoke is a “yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” he wrote on Friday.

The senior administration official noted that the U.S. is "remains open to discussions with our Canadian trading partners, especially in the context of the USMCA review."

"In taking these actions, President Trump, again, is delivering on his promise to secure better outcomes through American workers, farmers, and businesses, and pursuing an America First trade policy to ensure reciprocity with our trading partners," the official said.

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