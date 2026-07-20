Iranian Government Deeply Divided As Strikes Rage on, Rubio Explains

VIP
Saquon Barkley Had an Unsettling Event at His Home Over the Weekend
Saquon Barkley Had an Unsettling Event at His Home Over the Weekend
Watch Tom Homan Expertly Slap Down This Silly Question From a CBS News Host About ICE
Watch Tom Homan Expertly Slap Down This Silly Question From a CBS News...
The Latest Slate of Polls Is Brutal for Dems
The Latest Slate of Polls Is Brutal for Dems
Never Forget That Zohran Mamdani Believes Israel Is Not a Country
Never Forget That Zohran Mamdani Believes Israel Is Not a Country
Suspect Arrested After 'Incendiary Device' Goes Off Outside New York Federal Building
Suspect Arrested After 'Incendiary Device' Goes Off Outside New York Federal Building
VIP
We Should Thank Kamala Harris for Exposing Tim Walz and Minnesota Democrats
We Should Thank Kamala Harris for Exposing Tim Walz and Minnesota Democrats
Obama-Appointed Activist Judge Dismisses Title IX Lawsuit Against Illinois School District
Obama-Appointed Activist Judge Dismisses Title IX Lawsuit Against Illinois School District
Secretary of State Rubio Gave the Best Explanation for Why Iran Is in a 'Shambles'
Secretary of State Rubio Gave the Best Explanation for Why Iran Is in...
Democrats Launch Renewed Attack on School Choice
Democrats Launch Renewed Attack on School Choice
It Doesn't Look Like Things Are Going Well for the James Talarico Campaign
It Doesn't Look Like Things Are Going Well for the James Talarico Campaign
The RNC Just Trolled Maine Democrats for Their Disastrous Senate Race
The RNC Just Trolled Maine Democrats for Their Disastrous Senate Race
Caught on Their Own Emails
Caught on Their Own Emails
The Statue of Liberty Now Watches Over America's Biggest Welfare State
The Statue of Liberty Now Watches Over America's Biggest Welfare State
Hasan Piker Calls For an Ideological Purge of the Democratic Party—Dressed Like Mao—in Fiery Speech
Hasan Piker Calls For an Ideological Purge of the Democratic Party—Dressed Like Mao—in...
Tipsheet

Iranian Government Deeply Divided As Strikes Rage on, Rubio Explains

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 20, 2026 10:39 AM
Iranian Government Deeply Divided As Strikes Rage on, Rubio Explains
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that the U.S. is “always open to diplomacy” as Iran talks coincide with ongoing strikes against the Islamic Republic for violating the memorandum of understanding, but he underscored that there are deeply divided factions within Iran. 

Advertisement

“It has to be real. It has to be a deal that they're willing to live by. Look, Iran a week ago was supposed to put out a statement saying that the Strait of Hormuz would be open that, they would no longer attack shipping, and instead of doing that, they attacked three ships,” he said. 

The U.S. and Iran signed a ceasefire agreement in June, but then the Islamic Republic began striking cargo ships transiting in the Strait of Hormuz multiple times, which led to the deal essentially being thrown out. 

“Their behavior has to change in order for ours to change,” Rubio added. 

“They can’t have an MOU that’s alive if they’re violating the terms of it,” the secretary continued, adding that “their behavior is what we’re responding to.” 

“If the door opens to diplomacy […] that’ll be a very positive development. That’s not where we are tonight unfortunately,” Rubio added, alluding to groups in Iran more serious about wanting to find an agreement with the U.S. than others, saying that ”within their own system there’s a growing split” between political factions.

He said that split is between “those that understand that their economy is in shambles and they need to do something or they're going to be in a lot of trouble very soon economically, domestically, and others who are very militant in their view of life and in their view of the world and continue to launch missiles.”

Recommended

You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MARCO RUBIO MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

“So they'll have to work out that split internally,” Rubio noted. 

The United States has launched strikes against the Islamic Republic for nine straight days, according to CENTCOM.

“CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM posted to X in a statement on Sunday night.

“The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction. CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready,” the statement continued. 

A U.S. official told Townhall last week that American negotiators "continue to have multiple sets of conversations that have not stopped."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Watch Tom Homan Expertly Slap Down This Silly Question From a CBS News Host About ICE Matt Vespa
Secretary of State Rubio Gave the Best Explanation for Why Iran Is in a 'Shambles' Amy Curtis
Caught on Their Own Emails Kevin McCullough
Hasan Piker Calls For an Ideological Purge of the Democratic Party—Dressed Like Mao—in Fiery Speech Dmitri Bolt
Obama-Appointed Activist Judge Dismisses Title IX Lawsuit Against Illinois School District Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement