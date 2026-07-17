Talks 'Have Not Stopped' Between United States and Iran Despite Strikes

A U.S. official confirmed to Townhall that there are many different types of communication occurring between American and Iranian negotiators as of Friday.

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"We continue to have multiple sets of conversations that have not stopped,” the official stated.

“The President has been clear that Iran must halt the terrorism and make a satisfactory deal or things will continue to get worse for them,” the official continued.

'Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows, on behalf of our United States military,' White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said pic.twitter.com/wGuW5PWiGe — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2026

Responsive strikes to Iran have continued throughout this week, as the U.S. has said that the Islamic Republic broke the memorandum of understanding by attacking cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us, because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our United States military,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday during a briefing, calling it a “tragic decision” for Iran that they did not comply.

On July 16, U.S. forces successfully destroyed the Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari Port surveillance tower, part of a maritime surveillance network along Iran’s Gulf of Oman coastline used for decades by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to track and target commercial… pic.twitter.com/CgBNvgOFf9 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 17, 2026

United States Central Command said that “U.S. forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets” on Thursday, noting that there are “more than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.”

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