Trump Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Really Big News' on Upcoming Primetime Address

VIP
Lindsey Graham Was a Patriot
Lindsey Graham Was a Patriot
ICE Ordered to Cease All Vehicle Stops Following Maine Shooting
ICE Ordered to Cease All Vehicle Stops Following Maine Shooting
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This About Rape in His City and Everyone's Talking About it
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This About Rape in His City and Everyone's Talking...
This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS
This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS
This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law
This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law
VIP
'The Gender Binary Isn't Real' Says a Woman Who Insists She's Really a Man
'The Gender Binary Isn't Real' Says a Woman Who Insists She's Really a...
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded
New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the Democrat Party
New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the...
President Trump Floats Charging a Massive Toll on the Strait of Hormuz. Here's What That Would Mean.
President Trump Floats Charging a Massive Toll on the Strait of Hormuz. Here's...
Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security Threats
Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security...
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries Fear Him
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries...
President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed
President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed
Trump Shifts Gears on Strait of Hormuz Approach
Trump Shifts Gears on Strait of Hormuz Approach
EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Aims to Prevent Children From Using AI As a Therapist
EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Aims to Prevent Children From Using AI As a Therapist
Tipsheet

Trump Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Really Big News' on Upcoming Primetime Address

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 14, 2026 1:06 PM
Trump Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Really Big News' on Upcoming Primetime Address
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

President Donald Trump teased “really big news” in his upcoming Thursday night address to the nation.

Although few details are known about the address, he said that it will focus on “free and fair elections.”

Advertisement

“Our country has to shape up […] it doesn’t get bigger, because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country,” the president said. 

“We'll be discussing other things, too, but it's going to be a very big announcement,” he added.

Reports have circulated that it could potentially focus on the 2020 election. 

The speech comes as the president has been adamant about passing the “SAVE America Act,” which has made it through the House but continues to struggle in the Senate. 

Recommended

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS SENATE VOTER ID

The federal elections proposal most notably requires documentary proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration, and it’s considered the top legislative priority of the president. Trump even forewent signing a major housing bill last week in protest of the SAVE America Act not landing on his desk yet. 

The housing bill, known as the “21st Century ROAD to Housing Act,” automatically became law without his signature. 

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote on Friday. 

The president's last formal national address was on April 1 regarding Iran.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Ro Khanna's West Bank Hostage Myth Is Now Downright Embarrassing Matt Vespa
This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS Jeff Charles
Trump Shifts Gears on Strait of Hormuz Approach Cameron Arcand
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die? Derek Hunter
What the Hell Were You Thinking, Debbie Wasserman Schultz? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Advertisement