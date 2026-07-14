Trump Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Really Big News' on Upcoming Primetime Address

President Donald Trump teased “really big news” in his upcoming Thursday night address to the nation.

Although few details are known about the address, he said that it will focus on “free and fair elections.”

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“Our country has to shape up […] it doesn’t get bigger, because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country,” the president said.

President Trump teases his Thursday night address:



"It's really, big news. It's really, REALLY BIG news"



"It doesn't get bigger." 👀 pic.twitter.com/64A2sjm0Z7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2026

“We'll be discussing other things, too, but it's going to be a very big announcement,” he added.

Reports have circulated that it could potentially focus on the 2020 election.

NEW: Trump's Thursday speech is slated to address newly declassified intelligence reports that the White House asserts reveal plans by foreign nations to interfere in the 2020 election, according to two White House officials granted anonymity to discuss internal plans. — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) July 13, 2026

The speech comes as the president has been adamant about passing the “SAVE America Act,” which has made it through the House but continues to struggle in the Senate.

The federal elections proposal most notably requires documentary proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration, and it’s considered the top legislative priority of the president. Trump even forewent signing a major housing bill last week in protest of the SAVE America Act not landing on his desk yet.

The housing bill, known as the “21st Century ROAD to Housing Act,” automatically became law without his signature.

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote on Friday.

The president's last formal national address was on April 1 regarding Iran.

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