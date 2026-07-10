Trump's 'PROTEST' Could Leave Congress Squirming

President Donald Trump will not sign the “21st Century ROAD to Housing Act” in order to send a message to Congress: Find a way to pass the SAVE America Act.

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The president has until Friday night to outright veto the bill, otherwise, it will automatically become law, as it has sat on his desk for ten days.

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday morning.

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“THE SAVE AMERICA ACT’S non-passage is CRAZY, and a serious threat to any politician who votes against it!” the president continued about the federal elections bill, which primarily requires documentary proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration.

“If the Dumocrats, or any RINO (or worse!) working with them, do not allow a positive Vote on SAVE AMERICA, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and pass this, and every other Bill that true Republicans have ever dreamt of (In addition to the upcoming Budget BOMB and the 1929 catastrophic style DEBT CEILING BILL!),” he continued.

We should be celebrating a bipartisan housing law. Instead, we have a call to action.



Mr. President: sign the damn bill. pic.twitter.com/cL3DO8bphm — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 29, 2026

The bipartisan housing bill gained significant support in Congress, as it proposes regulatory reforms. Trump already scrapped a signing ceremony last month for the bill on Capitol Hill in order to make another push to pass the elections bill.

“We should be celebrating a bipartisan housing law. Instead, we have a call to action,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), one of the leaders on the legislation, wrote at the time. “Mr. President: sign the damn bill.”

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