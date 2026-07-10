Trump's 'PROTEST' Could Leave Congress Squirming

VIP
What This Flight Instructor Did Was Terrifying
What This Flight Instructor Did Was Terrifying
Is Graham Platner's Top Aide Serious With This Tweet?
Is Graham Platner's Top Aide Serious With This Tweet?
It's Sad This Case Got That Far, But It Was a Good Day for the Rule of Law in Texas
It's Sad This Case Got That Far, But It Was a Good Day...
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois AR-15 Ban. Here's What They Said.
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois AR-15 Ban. Here's What They Said.
Guess What the U.S. Men's Soccer Team Has to Do With Its World Cup Payout
Guess What the U.S. Men's Soccer Team Has to Do With Its World...
Here's Why a Milwaukee Coffee Shop Fears Backlash From 'Tolerant' Leftists
Here's Why a Milwaukee Coffee Shop Fears Backlash From 'Tolerant' Leftists
What Happened to the 'Party of Freedom'? PA Gov. Shapiro Says His State Will Never Be 'Right to Work'
What Happened to the 'Party of Freedom'? PA Gov. Shapiro Says His State...
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Vows Legal Action Over Mexican Nationals Killed in the U.S.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Vows Legal Action Over Mexican Nationals Killed in the...
'Carry On, Patriots.' The Suspension of Those SC National Guard Pilots Has Been Lifted
'Carry On, Patriots.' The Suspension of Those SC National Guard Pilots Has Been...
The Talking Points Memo Went Out Over Latest ICE-Involved Shooting
The Talking Points Memo Went Out Over Latest ICE-Involved Shooting
That Gay Cruise Turned Away by Turkey Was Denied Docking in a Second Country
That Gay Cruise Turned Away by Turkey Was Denied Docking in a Second...
The Convicted Child Rapist Tim Walz Pardoned Was Just Deported
The Convicted Child Rapist Tim Walz Pardoned Was Just Deported
The Fifth Circuit Court Just Delivered a Major Ruling On In-State Tuition For Illegal Aliens in Texas
The Fifth Circuit Court Just Delivered a Major Ruling On In-State Tuition For...
A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered
A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered
Tipsheet

Trump's 'PROTEST' Could Leave Congress Squirming

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 10, 2026 9:50 AM
Trump's 'PROTEST' Could Leave Congress Squirming
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

President Donald Trump will not sign the “21st Century ROAD to Housing Act” in order to send a message to Congress: Find a way to pass the SAVE America Act. 

Advertisement

The president has until Friday night to outright veto the bill, otherwise, it will automatically become law, as it has sat on his desk for ten days.

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday morning.

“THE SAVE AMERICA ACT’S non-passage is CRAZY, and a serious threat to any politician who votes against it!” the president continued about the federal elections bill, which primarily requires documentary proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration. 

“If the Dumocrats, or any RINO (or worse!) working with them, do not allow a positive Vote on SAVE AMERICA, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and pass this, and every other Bill that true Republicans have ever dreamt of (In addition to the upcoming Budget BOMB and the 1929 catastrophic style DEBT CEILING BILL!),” he continued. 

Recommended

The Convicted Child Rapist Tim Walz Pardoned Was Just Deported Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

The bipartisan housing bill gained significant support in Congress, as it proposes regulatory reforms. Trump already scrapped a signing ceremony last month for the bill on Capitol Hill in order to make another push to pass the elections bill.

“We should be celebrating a bipartisan housing law. Instead, we have a call to action,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), one of the leaders on the legislation, wrote at the time. “Mr. President: sign the damn bill.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Convicted Child Rapist Tim Walz Pardoned Was Just Deported Dmitri Bolt
Here's Why a Milwaukee Coffee Shop Fears Backlash From 'Tolerant' Leftists Amy Curtis
That Gay Cruise Turned Away by Turkey Was Denied Docking in a Second Country Amy Curtis
SC National Guard Suspended These Pilots Over This Flyover...and Then Pete Hegseth Found Out About It Matt Vespa
Mamdani's Embittered Fourth of July Rant to America Victor Davis Hanson
A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Convicted Child Rapist Tim Walz Pardoned Was Just Deported Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement