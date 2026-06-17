Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Decision in First Post-Powell Meeting

Trump Lays Waste to Democrats for Backing Nazi Candidate After Calling Him Hitler for a Decade
Trump Lays Waste to Democrats for Backing Nazi Candidate After Calling Him Hitler...
Middle School Teacher Fired After Pressuring Female Students to Kiss Each Other
Middle School Teacher Fired After Pressuring Female Students to Kiss Each Other
This Is Why Trump's Labor Secretary Is Threatening to Withholding Unemployment Funds to Blue States
This Is Why Trump's Labor Secretary Is Threatening to Withholding Unemployment Funds to...
John Thune Is in the Hot Seat Over SAVE America Act
John Thune Is in the Hot Seat Over SAVE America Act
These People Are Nuts!
These People Are Nuts!
Brad Thor’s 'Choke Point' Proves Scot Harvath Is Still the Gold Standard of the Political Thriller
Brad Thor’s 'Choke Point' Proves Scot Harvath Is Still the Gold Standard of...
America Is About to Celebrate Her 250th Birthday. And Democrats Feel Nothing but Hate.
America Is About to Celebrate Her 250th Birthday. And Democrats Feel Nothing but...
Dan Bongino Has a Warning About America's Next Major Security Threat: Drones
Dan Bongino Has a Warning About America's Next Major Security Threat: Drones
President Trump Reaffirms Israel's Right to Defend Itself As Israel Raises Security Concerns
President Trump Reaffirms Israel's Right to Defend Itself As Israel Raises Security Concer...
President Trump Says Military Action Against Iran Is Still on the Table
President Trump Says Military Action Against Iran Is Still on the Table
An Iran Agreement Defined by Unanswered Questions
An Iran Agreement Defined by Unanswered Questions
Time for Merit Immigration: Keep Out the Losers, Let in the Winners
Time for Merit Immigration: Keep Out the Losers, Let in the Winners
We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement
We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement
Bombshell UK Report Exposes Sinister Sexual Abuse and Torture of 250,000 Girls by Mostly Muslim Men
Bombshell UK Report Exposes Sinister Sexual Abuse and Torture of 250,000 Girls by...
Tipsheet

Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Decision in First Post-Powell Meeting

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 17, 2026 2:18 PM
Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Decision in First Post-Powell Meeting
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates the same with a unanimous vote on Wednesday, and it’s the first interest rate decision with Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm.

Advertisement

“The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3-1/2 to 3-3/4 percent, in support of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate. The Committee reaffirmed its policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement. 

“Economic activity is expanding at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty that owes, in part, to the conflict in the Middle East. Productivity growth and capital investment are strong. Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little,” the statement continued. 

“Inflation remains elevated relative to the Committee's 2 percent goal, in part reflecting supply shocks that have driven price increases in certain sectors, including energy. The Committee will deliver price stability,” the committee added.

Recommended

We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

President Donald Trump nominated Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as chair when his term expired, but Powell remains of the Board of Governors.

Trump has previously called for a significant cut in interest rates.

“Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell again refused to cut interest rates, even though he has absolutely no reason to keep them so high,” the president posted to Truth Social in January. “He is hurting our Country, and its National Security. We should have a substantially lower rate now that even this moron admits inflation is no longer a problem or threat.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement Cameron Arcand
Middle School Teacher Fired After Pressuring Female Students to Kiss Each Other Jeff Charles
John Thune Is in the Hot Seat Over SAVE America Act Jeff Charles
America Is About to Celebrate Her 250th Birthday. And Democrats Feel Nothing but Hate. Dmitri Bolt
These People Are Nuts! Kevin McCullough
CNN Allegedly Obtained a Copy of the Iran Deal. There's Just One Problem. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Now Know What's Inside the Iran Agreement Cameron Arcand
Advertisement