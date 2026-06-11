Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Stop Destroying Civilization!
Stop Destroying Civilization!
FBI Arrests First Suspect on 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' List
FBI Arrests First Suspect on 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' List
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los Angeles' Homeless Programs
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los...
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to 'Move Heaven and Hell' to Find Lost Migrant Children
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to 'Move Heaven and Hell' to Find Lost Migrant...
The Secretary of War Has a Warning for Iran's Remaining Leadership
The Secretary of War Has a Warning for Iran's Remaining Leadership
President Trump Reveals How He Helped Secure Steve Hilton's Primary Victory in CA
President Trump Reveals How He Helped Secure Steve Hilton's Primary Victory in CA
VIP
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
The Next Big Funding Bill Is About to Hit Congress. Here's Why Trump Wants It 'ASAP.'
The Next Big Funding Bill Is About to Hit Congress. Here's Why Trump...
'No Hazard Exists' At Pentagon Following Lockdown
'No Hazard Exists' At Pentagon Following Lockdown
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a...
Dawn or Twilight? America at 250
Dawn or Twilight? America at 250
Tipsheet

Foreign Surveillance Vote Fails in House Despite Trump's Push for Extension

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 11, 2026 11:10 AM
Foreign Surveillance Vote Fails in House Despite Trump's Push for Extension
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

A vote to extend FISA’s Section 702 failed in the House of Representatives on Thursday, which will presumably lead to a brief pause on the policy. 

The vote happened under suspension, meaning it would have required two-thirds of the chamber to approve the three-week extension, Fox News reported.

Advertisement

There were 198 members voting in favor, with 218 voting against. The vote tally means that a bipartisan coalition of members voted both ways, but neither side came anywhere close to the two-thirds necessary. 

Proponents of the policy argue that it’s a critical counterterrorism tool, as it allows the federal government to obtain "targeted" information about people inside the U.S. who are “non-United States persons,” according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Opponents have long argued that it opens the door for unconstitutional surveillance on Americans. 


President Donald Trump had asked for a three-week extension, as Democrats have intensely pushed back against his decision to name Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence, who also leads the Federal Housing Finance Authority.

Recommended

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“FISA 702 is very important to our Military, and keeping the American People safe, especially during the World Cup and America250 Celebrations,” he wrote. “If nothing is done, this important Law will expire this week. I am asking Congress to send me a short-term extension of FISA to provide time for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency.”

Some opponents, like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), called the extension a “sham” to “allow continued spying on the American people.”

“A warrant requirement would pass today if Republican leadership put it up for a vote,” Jayapal posted to X. “However, Trump is doubling down on his appointment of Bill Pulte, closing any pathways for negotiation. I voted no today, and will continue to vote no until a warrant requirement is in place to protect our civil liberties.”

Advertisement

Senate Republicans will attempt to pass an extension in the upper chamber on Thursday afternoon, Punchbowl News reported. 

The House is out of session until June 23.


Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes Cameron Arcand
Stop Destroying Civilization! Victor Davis Hanson
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner Dmitri Bolt
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female Julia Cassidy
A Reporter Accused the US of Potential War Crimes in Iran. Here's What the Secretary of War Had to Say. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement