Foreign Surveillance Vote Fails in House Despite Trump's Push for Extension

A vote to extend FISA’s Section 702 failed in the House of Representatives on Thursday, which will presumably lead to a brief pause on the policy.

The vote happened under suspension, meaning it would have required two-thirds of the chamber to approve the three-week extension, Fox News reported.

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House fails to pass interim FISA Section. The vote was 198 yeas to 218 nays. But this needed a 2/3 majority and the Houde couldn't even get a simple majority. With 416 members voting, this needed 273 yeas. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 11, 2026

There were 198 members voting in favor, with 218 voting against. The vote tally means that a bipartisan coalition of members voted both ways, but neither side came anywhere close to the two-thirds necessary.

Proponents of the policy argue that it’s a critical counterterrorism tool, as it allows the federal government to obtain "targeted" information about people inside the U.S. who are “non-United States persons,” according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Opponents have long argued that it opens the door for unconstitutional surveillance on Americans.





Few things in Washington are more predictable than Congress renewing surveillance powers and promising to reform them later.



I spoke on the House floor against the “temporary” clean reauthorization of the unconstitutional FISA 702 program. pic.twitter.com/ujh5dfNclZ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 10, 2026

President Donald Trump had asked for a three-week extension, as Democrats have intensely pushed back against his decision to name Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence, who also leads the Federal Housing Finance Authority.

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“FISA 702 is very important to our Military, and keeping the American People safe, especially during the World Cup and America250 Celebrations,” he wrote. “If nothing is done, this important Law will expire this week. I am asking Congress to send me a short-term extension of FISA to provide time for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency.”

Some opponents, like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), called the extension a “sham” to “allow continued spying on the American people.”

Today I voted no on this sham extension of FISA that would allow continued spying on the American people. A warrant requirement would pass today if Republican leadership put it up for a vote. However, Trump is doubling down on his appointment of Bill Pulte, closing any pathways… — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 11, 2026

“A warrant requirement would pass today if Republican leadership put it up for a vote,” Jayapal posted to X. “However, Trump is doubling down on his appointment of Bill Pulte, closing any pathways for negotiation. I voted no today, and will continue to vote no until a warrant requirement is in place to protect our civil liberties.”

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Senate Republicans will attempt to pass an extension in the upper chamber on Thursday afternoon, Punchbowl News reported.

Sounds like Senate Republicans will try to pass a short-term FISA 702 extension by unanimous consent at around 12pm today. Likely will be offered by Senate Intel Chair Tom Cotton



Sen. Wyden expected to object



w/ @LauraEWeiss16 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 11, 2026

The House is out of session until June 23.





On the FISA impasse, the House is not scheduled to be back for votes until June 23. https://t.co/h6fyOt6xlH pic.twitter.com/ObwE9qINPp — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 11, 2026

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