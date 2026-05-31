WATCH: Senate Democrats Avoid Platner Scrutiny, Deflect to Trump Instead

Some Senate Democrats are deflecting from questions about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, as he now faces additional controversies impacting his left-wing populist campaign.

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Platner, who will presumably be the Democratic nominee, reportedly sent sexually explicit messages to women, even though he is married, according to the Wall Street Journal. He also has a profile on Kik, a social media platform known for being a hub for predators. His wife, Amy Gertner, defended her husband and slammed the coverage of the scandal on Saturday.

A message from my wife Amy: pic.twitter.com/dbDqjssevp — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 30, 2026

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said that he has not “been able to focus as much on this” and said that voters will have the final say, but noted that he has not “met him" when CNN anchor Dana Bash asked if he had “concerns about Graham Platner.”

Democrat Andy Kim dodges twice when asked about Graham Platner.



BASH: “Do you have concerns about Graham Platner?”



KIM:“I haven’t been able to focus as much on this...voters will decide.”



BASH: "What do you think?"



KIM: "I have not met him." pic.twitter.com/2Lgg166p7r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2026

“From my standpoint, I will work with whoever the people of Maine elect, but I hope that they elect somebody that is going to stand up to this president, work with me to be able to fight back against all these dangers,” Kim said.

“Well, like I said, this is up for the voters of Maine. In New Jersey, I stood up against my previous Senator, who was indicted for corruption,” he continued, saying that he’s “overwhelmingly hearing from people is that they are terrified about the trajectory of this country” under President Donald Trump, including the possibility of “a Senate majority that could very well put one or two more Supreme Court justices into the Supreme Court under -- for Donald Trump.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) echoed a similar tone to Kim when asked about Platner on “Face the Nation” on CBS.

“I mean, I have not followed this story as closely as others have, but Graham Platner is somebody that served our country, he served his community, he's also made mistakes,” he said.

“And he has admitted that. Character also involves standing up to people who are bankrupting and corrupting this country, and this race is going to be a contrast between somebody that has put his life on the line for this country against somebody that is literally empowering the moral hollowing out of our nation from the White House,” Murphy continued before taking a jab at Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who’s expected to face off against Platner in November.

“So he certainly admitted that he has made mistakes, but I think this is going to be a pretty clear contrast in Maine between somebody who has spent his life protecting us, versus somebody who seems to be protecting Donald Trump's corruption,” Murphy added.

The comments garnered the attention of the Republican National Committee, which posted that Kim and Murphy avoided providing a direct answer about the Maine Democrat.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy sidesteps Graham Platner's controversies.



BRENNAN: Does Graham Platner pass the character test?



MURPHY: I haven't followed this story as closely...character also involves standing up to people who are bankrupting and corrupting this country. pic.twitter.com/QQ3To1N3CW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2026

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Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told ABC’s “This Week” that he “has concerns” and that Platner has “questions to answer, and that’s what campaigns are for.”

“But when I go all over New Jersey and see hundreds and hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans losing their health care and millions more seeing their health care costs go up, as I have families who say I can’t afford gas for my car and child care for my children, I know that so much is riding on Democrats taking control of the Senate,” Booker continued.

However, Rep. Jacob Auchincloss (D-MA) expressed that while he does not plan on supporting Collins for re-election, he thinks Democrats should back a different candidate in the primary.

"As I said months ago, I find Platner's Nazi tattoo and his commentary about it personally disqualifying. If it were me I'd vote for someone else in the Maine Democratic primary. Regardless of what happens in Maine, Democrats need to take back the Senate and I'll keep working hard to make it happen," he wrote on Tuesday.

Susan Collins is a rubber stamp for the worst admin in history. Claims that I would endorse her, implicitly or otherwise, ignore my track record supporting Democrats to take back both chambers. As I said months ago, I find Platner's Nazi tattoo and his commentary about it… — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) May 26, 2026 Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) dropped out of the primary in April, as Platner continued to surge despite scandals regarding his now-removed Nazi-era symbol tattoo and past Reddit posts.



Mills has had the backing of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whereas Platner has been backed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).



The Cook Political Report ranks the Maine general election race as a “toss-up.” Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) dropped out of the primary in April, as Platner continued to surge despite scandals regarding his now-removed Nazi-era symbol tattoo and past Reddit posts.Mills has had the backing of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whereas Platner has been backed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).The Cook Political Report ranks the Maine general election race as a “toss-up.”

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