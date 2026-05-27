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Senator Ron Johnson Says FDA Concealed COVID Vaccine Risks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 27, 2026 2:30 PM
Senator Ron Johnson Says FDA Concealed COVID Vaccine Risks
Greg Nash/The Hill via AP, Pool, File

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is taking aim at the FDA, accusing the agency of concealing COVID vaccine injuries and calling it 'the largest government scandal in my lifetime.' 

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He joined Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and others to discuss the issue.

"They were warned by their data-mining analysts, their experts, that the algorithm they used to analyze VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) ... VAERS was deluged with tens of thousands of reports. They've never seen anything like it," Johnson said. "The contractor had to hire 290 people just to handle the incoming ... reports. So they knew that their algorithm ... was going to hide safety signals."

"26 days later, they had a new algorithm that showed that there were 49 cases of extreme masking using the old system and 25 safety signals covering things like sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bell's palsy, different types of strokes. For three successive months, they kept getting more data analysis showing more sudden deaths and more adverse events," Johnson continued. "They completely ignored it. They clung to the old algorithm that they knew would hide the safety signals so they could like to the American people, saying 'We're not seeing safety signals.'"

"They did see them, but they lied about seeing them and they stuck to that algorithm, clinging to the fact that, well, we're just not seeing anything," Johnson said. "It's a massive scandal. Anybody who took the shot without the fully informed information, fully informed consent, ought to be pretty PO'd at those players. We're going to expose who those people were. They should be held accountable."

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Related:

COVID-19 FDA RON JOHNSON VACCINES WISCONSIN

It wouldn't be the first time the FDA didn't disclose information. The FDA reported that Mifepristone, the abortion drug, had a less than one percent chance of serious adverse side effects, including bleeding, infection, and sepsis. It turned out the risk of adverse events was actually closer to 11 percent.

The American public deserves answers.

Never forget what the Left wanted to do to the unvaccinated.

Everything from locking us into our homes to barring us from jobs and healthcare. Some even wanted the unvaccinated to lose custody of their children.

Johnson also went on CBS to discuss the issue.

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In 2023, Johnson said there were 25.5 deaths per million from the COVID vaccine, with 0.46 deaths for the flu vaccine.

Senator Johnson will continue to demand answers on the COVID vaccine. Hopefully he will get them, and accountability.

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