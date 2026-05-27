Senator Ron Johnson Says FDA Concealed COVID Vaccine Risks

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is taking aim at the FDA, accusing the agency of concealing COVID vaccine injuries and calling it 'the largest government scandal in my lifetime.'

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He joined Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and others to discuss the issue.

Thank you @MariaBartiromo for covering what the legacy media refuses to: the largest government scandal in my lifetime.



FDA officials were fully aware of COVID injection injuries — including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction,

stroke, and Bell’s palsy — but kept them… pic.twitter.com/LrSVSa1w6Q — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 26, 2026

"They were warned by their data-mining analysts, their experts, that the algorithm they used to analyze VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) ... VAERS was deluged with tens of thousands of reports. They've never seen anything like it," Johnson said. "The contractor had to hire 290 people just to handle the incoming ... reports. So they knew that their algorithm ... was going to hide safety signals."

"26 days later, they had a new algorithm that showed that there were 49 cases of extreme masking using the old system and 25 safety signals covering things like sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bell's palsy, different types of strokes. For three successive months, they kept getting more data analysis showing more sudden deaths and more adverse events," Johnson continued. "They completely ignored it. They clung to the old algorithm that they knew would hide the safety signals so they could like to the American people, saying 'We're not seeing safety signals.'"

"They did see them, but they lied about seeing them and they stuck to that algorithm, clinging to the fact that, well, we're just not seeing anything," Johnson said. "It's a massive scandal. Anybody who took the shot without the fully informed information, fully informed consent, ought to be pretty PO'd at those players. We're going to expose who those people were. They should be held accountable."

It wouldn't be the first time the FDA didn't disclose information. The FDA reported that Mifepristone, the abortion drug, had a less than one percent chance of serious adverse side effects, including bleeding, infection, and sepsis. It turned out the risk of adverse events was actually closer to 11 percent.

I had a serious reaction to the vaccine. I told my doctor who instructed me to file a report with VAERS. They sent me an auto response and they never got back to me or my doctor. — Senator Fancypants (@Tenelachicity) May 26, 2026

The American public deserves answers.

The silent agony of the vaccine injured https://t.co/Rjy2ClNF5b — Kenny Carmody (@KennyCarmody) May 26, 2026

Never forget what the Left wanted to do to the unvaccinated.

NEVER FORGET: Covid Nazis and panicans wanted us dead. pic.twitter.com/xg8eO3Kz46 — Reconquista (@moraltreason) May 26, 2026

Everything from locking us into our homes to barring us from jobs and healthcare. Some even wanted the unvaccinated to lose custody of their children.

Thank you @SenRonJohnson for being one of the only people in Congress always fighting for the Covid injured and the truth. https://t.co/1e7dK7KY8n — Mikki Willis Official (@MikkiWillis) May 26, 2026

Johnson also went on CBS to discuss the issue.

Thank you, @MajorCBS, for being one of the first voices in the legacy media willing to discuss this massive government scandal.



The numbers alone explain why people are demanding answers.



Reported deaths per million doses in 2023:

- COVID injection: 25.5⁰

- Flu vaccine: 0.46… pic.twitter.com/gmdZIWdmir — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 26, 2026

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In 2023, Johnson said there were 25.5 deaths per million from the COVID vaccine, with 0.46 deaths for the flu vaccine.

This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it.



The FDA knew that COVID injections were causing severe adverse events, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, and Bell’s palsy.



Americans had the Right to Know, and… pic.twitter.com/Dl37JLp2Pe — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 24, 2026

When I asked Francis Collins about vaccine deaths reported to VAERS, he callously stated, “Senator, people die.”



They continue to claim that COVID injection injuries are “rare and mild,” even though they knew within months that the shots were causing deaths and permanent… pic.twitter.com/hoXLMUpiiK — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 22, 2026

Senator Johnson will continue to demand answers on the COVID vaccine. Hopefully he will get them, and accountability.

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