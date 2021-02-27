This Ice Cream Truck Turned Out to Be Full of Illegal Aliens

Human smugglers are known to endanger the lives of illegal aliens who hire smugglers to sneak them into the United States. Sometimes, the smugglers take their money and abandon migrants in the desert. Other times, smugglers stuff migrants into cramped compartments, jeopardizing the health and safety of those being smuggled.

With Border Patrol agents getting better and better at intercepting smuggling events, human smugglers are constantly improvising. On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents observed human smugglers utilizing a novel instrument to smuggle illegal aliens.

The incident occurred in the early evening hours of Wednesday after Border Patrol agents stationed in the Laredo Sector observed a group of individuals getting into several parked vehicles. One of those vehicles happened to be an ice cream truck.

Agents intercepted the truck and discovered 17 individuals. The driver and the passenger were both citizens of the United States. All 17 were arrested. The individuals illegally present in the United States came from the countries of Guatemala and Mexico. They will remain in custody pending further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection acknowledged in a press release that none of the individuals were wearing any personal protective equipment.