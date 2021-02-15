12-Year-Old Boy Shoots and Kills Alleged Home Invader Who Attacked Grandmother

A 12-year-old North Carolina boy opened fire on an alleged home invader who allegedly attempted to rob the boy's grandmother. The City of Goldsboro Police Department issued a news release on Saturday regarding the incident.

On Feb. 13, around 1 a.m. local time, officers responding to a report of gunfire entered the apartment of Linda Ellis. There, officers found Ellis, a 73-year-old black woman, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.