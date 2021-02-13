Border Patrol Agents Rescue Honduran Mother and Newborn Child

Border Patrol agents rescued a Honduran mother and her newborn child.

Information concerning a mother and a newborn child in distress prompted a search of the brush area of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, on Friday evening.

An agent located the woman and confirmed she had recently given birth. Agents wrapped the woman and the child in Mylar blankets and the two waited in a Border Patrol vehicle until a medical technician arrived on scene and administered care. The mother and her infant were then transported to a nearby hospital.