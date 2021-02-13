Border Patrol Agents Rescue Honduran Mother and Newborn Child

Border Patrol agents rescued a Honduran mother and her newborn child.
Information concerning a mother and a newborn child in distress prompted a search of the brush area of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, on Friday evening.
An agent located the woman and confirmed she had recently given birth. Agents wrapped the woman and the child in Mylar blankets and the two waited in a Border Patrol vehicle until a medical technician arrived on scene and administered care. The mother and her infant were then transported to a nearby hospital.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, human smugglers continue with brazen smuggling attempts in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, showing little regard for the safety of the humans being smuggled. Border Patrol agents are constantly rescuing migrants abandoned by human smugglers. Sometimes, the help arrives too late.
Last summer, agents in the Laredo Sector encountered a group of seven illegal aliens near Hebbronville, Texas, who told agents about two individuals the group left behind during their illegal trek across the border. A search located the missing two individuals, finding one unresponsive and another suffering from dehydration. The unresponsive individual was pronounced dead on the scene.
The treacherous terrain and sweltering heat in the remote areas along the southwest border pose a serious danger to individuals illegally crossing in the U.S. In 2019, CBP rescued more than 4,900 migrants along the southwest border.