WATCH: 'The View' Co-Hosts Tell Van Jones Why People in the Black Community Don't Trust Him

The View co-host Sunny Hostin grilled CNN's Van Jones on Friday. What problem did the liberal ladies of The View have with Jones? Well, Jones gave credit to President Trump last year for various policies he believes positively impacted the black community. Unforgivable! Giving credit to President Trump, especially during an election year, is one of those grave sins liberals in the media won't overlook.

Hostin said people see Van Jones as a "political opportunist," someone they believe "provided racial cover for former disgraced, twice-impeached President Trump," as Hostin put it. She then quoted comments made by Van Jones last year in which the former Obama adviser gave credit to President Trump for doing "good stuff for the black community."

"Donald Trump — and I get beat up by liberals every time I say this, but I’m gonna keep saying it — he has done good stuff for the black community," Jones said on CNN in October. "Opportunity zone stuff, black college stuff. I worked with him on criminal justice stuff. I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House — embraced them, treated them well. There’s a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for."

Jones somehow missed the previous four years where Trump Derangement Syndrome caused the mainstream media to collectively despise the former president and everything he did. Any words uttered in the media that weren't maligning Trump as a "white supremacist," a "fascist," a "Nazi," a "racist," a "threat to democracy," or "Putin's puppet," didn't get much airtime.

Hostin contrasted Jones' positive comments about Trump with his reaction to the presidential election results, where Jones sobbed hysterically on CNN and said people "couldn't breathe" under President Trump. Hostin told Jones, "People in the black community don't trust you anymore."

Jones disagreed, pointing to accomplishments he's achieved by working with both Democrats and Republicans.

.@VanJones68 defends himself against criticism over giving Trump credit for his work in the Black community, despite publicly disapproving other actions by Trump: “I’m never going to apologize for putting the interest of people at the bottom first.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/5SDfUVSl4P — The View (@TheView) February 5, 2021

Hostin's fellow co-host, Never Trumper Ana Navarro, then tried to cancel Van Jones for a "smiling picture" he took with Candace Owens.

OMG I cannot stop laughing. @ananavarro just questioned Van Jones for taking “a smiling picture with Candace Owens”.



Um...what?



The radical Left wants to unite America by making it a criminal act to smile in pictures with conservatives.



Utterly psychopathic. https://t.co/QRzuoL5DfI — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 5, 2021

Make no mistake; Jones is a leftist. But The View represents everything wrong with the mainstream media. It's a bunch of liberals who have politicized everything and have no tolerance for anyone who doesn't adopt their far-left worldview. Even a liberal like Van Jones is too much of a centrist for these people.