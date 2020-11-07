WATCH: CNN's Van Jones Sobs Uncontrollably While Race Huckstering About the Election

It seems a little premature for the media to call Kamala Harris and Joe Biden the winners. Not because the presidential election was four days ago, but because of all the questionable rule changes in Democratic swing states made at the twelfth hour, a software "glitch" that gave votes to Biden, and other documented reports of voting irregularities. But the liberal media couldn't wait any longer to celebrate, or, in the case of CNN's Van Jones, sob hysterically while race huckstering over Trump's "defeat."

"If you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the president doesn't want you here. If you're an immigrant, you don't have to worry if the president is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send Dreamers ..."

At this point, Van Jones is so hysterical that he can't even get the words out. Also, kids were kept in cages under Vice President Joe Biden.

"This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered," Jones said as he began shaking uncontrollably.

"You know the, 'I can't breathe'?" Jones asked as he struggled for air. "You know, that wasn't just George Floyd. That was a lot of people that felt they couldn't breathe. Every day you're waking up and you're getting these tweets and you just don't know, and you're going to the store, and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you, and you're worried about your kids and you're worried about your sister. And can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her."

Not sure what Walmart Van Jones is referring to, but here's footage of what Walmart looked like during the Trump years. None of these people looked afraid to go into Walmart and loot it dry.

Surveillance footage shows hundreds of looters breaking into a Florida Walmart and stealing more than $100,000 worth in merchandise. https://t.co/ovCT7CVykG pic.twitter.com/b2Zh7xTNHh — 48 Hours (@48hours) June 15, 2020

Also during the Trump years, Van Jones praised President Trump's "great" work on criminal justice reforms.

Van Jones concluded his sob by saying that he wants his sons to look at the election and learn that it's "easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff but it comes back around."

Democrats always win by doing things the easy way. The Dems just gave us riots, fake news, suppression polls, and censorship to help their candidates win. Democrats couldn't win anything without cheating and stacking the deck in their favor. If you want your kids to see an example of doing things the hard way, show them a Republican.

It'll be a good day for the country when identity politics and race hucksters like Van Jones fall by the wayside.