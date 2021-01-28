Guantanamo Bay
VIP

Gitmo Detainees Will be Vaccianted Before Most Americans

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
 @BronsonStocking
|
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 8:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Gitmo Detainees Will be Vaccianted Before Most Americans

Source: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

The Pentagon is planning to vaccinate detainees currently being held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, according to a new report. The so-called mastermind of the September 11th terrorist attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, will have an opportunity to receive a coronavirus vaccine before most Americans. 

The Pentagon is reportedly planning to begin vaccinating detainees at the camp as early as next week, the New York Times reported. The news comes amid reports of vaccine shortages and mounting pressure on the Biden administration to raise its goal of administering 100 million doses during the administration's first 100 days in office. 

According to the Times, the 40 detainees at Guatanamo could voluntarily start receiving the first of two doses required for the vaccine as early as Monday. The 6,000 residents at the U.S. naval base began receiving vaccinations on Jan. 8, but the Trump administration never clarified at the time whether or not detainees would also be vaccinated.

The Times reported that vaccinations have become a major obstacle for resuming war crime hearings. It's also not clear whether the detainees would consent to receive the vaccines. 

The detention camp at Guantanamo was created in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks to house enemy combatants captured during the war on terror. Among the 40 detainees currently housed at Gitmo are five men who stand accused of aiding 19 hijackers who carried out the September 11th terrorist attacks.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Rush Limbaugh Weighs in on the Populist Revolt on Wall Street
Bronson Stocking
Of Course, Biden's Treasury Secretary Has Connections to Hedge Fund Thrashed by Populist Trading
Matt Vespa
We Witnessed a Financial ‘Storming of the Bastille’ on Wall Street This Week
Matt Vespa
Protesters Descend on Wall Street: 'We Want a Free Market'
Bronson Stocking
So, Is Anyone Going to Ask Why Thousands of Troops Are Still in DC After Biden's Inauguration
Matt Vespa

'Banana Republic': It Sure Looks Like Biden's DOJ Is Engaging in Political Retribution
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular