Gitmo Detainees Will be Vaccianted Before Most Americans

The Pentagon is planning to vaccinate detainees currently being held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, according to a new report. The so-called mastermind of the September 11th terrorist attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, will have an opportunity to receive a coronavirus vaccine before most Americans.

The Pentagon is reportedly planning to begin vaccinating detainees at the camp as early as next week, the New York Times reported. The news comes amid reports of vaccine shortages and mounting pressure on the Biden administration to raise its goal of administering 100 million doses during the administration's first 100 days in office.