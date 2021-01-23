These Experts Aren't Impressed with Biden's Vaccination 'Goal'

In December, President Joe Biden unveiled his administration's goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccines during Biden's first 100 days in office. It's a pretty lousy goal considering about a million people are already receiving vaccine shots for the coronavirus every day in the U.S.

A number of experts aren't impressed by Biden's so-called goal that simply continues the pace of vaccinations administered under the previous administration. Biden, after all, routinely denounced the Trump administration over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"100 million shots means 50 million people," said Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, as reported by The Hill. Professor Topol called the goal "totally inadequate," given that both available vaccines require two shots per person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of a more contagious variant found in the United Kingdom that has the potential to become the dominant strain here in the U.S. as early as March. A more contagious strain could send cases spiking even higher and add to the considerable strain already felt by hospitals.

"That is really the urgency that people are not understanding," Professor Topol added.

Republicans slammed President Biden for trying to take credit for the previous administration's work by repackaging the current pace of vaccine shots as some kind of new lofty goal.

Don't let the media and Democrat politicians spin this differently:



Biden’s Vaccine Plan is Trump’s Vaccine Plan.



The United States was already on track for 100 million doses in 100 days.



They'll try to tell you this is a new plan. It's not. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 21, 2021

Biden billed himself as a candidate with a plan to get the coronavirus under control, so he has to act like he has an original plan even when he's just working with what he inherited from the previous administration.

On Friday, Biden changed his tune, saying nothing can be done to change the trajectory of the pandemic over the next several months.

"If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on because there's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months," Biden said.

The vaccines Biden is now trying to take credit for administering were developed much faster than many experts predicted, thanks to Operation Warp Speed introduced by President Trump back in May.