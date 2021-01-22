WATCH: Biden Says Nothing Can be Done to Change the Course of the Pandemic for Several Months

Joe Biden didn't venture out of his basement very often, but when he did set foot on the campaign trail, Biden billed himself as a candidate with a plan to get the coronavirus under control. Now that he's president, Biden says there's nothing he can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic over the next several months.

"If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on because there's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months," Biden admitted on Friday.

Define "several months," Mr. President.

President Biden campaigned on getting the coronavirus under control.



Now, after all his promises, he’s saying nothing can be done. Even after two COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across the country thanks to President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.pic.twitter.com/Et6zNC8OnX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2021

When Biden was hiding in the basement, the media was hyperventilating over rising cases and every death they could attribute to the virus while President Trump was in office. Will the media spend the next "several months" panicking over the deaths and rising cases as they did under Trump? Of course not.

President Trump never said there was nothing he could do for Americans. Over the course of several months, the Trump administration used Operation Warp Speed to efficiently develop multiple vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. The death rate from the virus has markedly improved. But orange man bad and now we're stuck Biden as our president.

Is there anything that can be done to change the trajectory of the president's mental decline?