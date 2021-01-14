Officials Give Update on Security Plans Ahead of Biden's Inauguration

At noon on Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Officials gave an update on Thursday regarding security plans for the event in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Mike Pence was briefed by top officials on Thursday regarding potential threats and security efforts ahead of Inauguration Day. Security for the event has taken on new importance following last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. Pence told Americans they can be confident that there will be a safe inauguration.

"The American people deserve a safe inauguration on Jan. 20," Pence said Thursday.

The vice president said he and the Trump administration will continue to work hard every day to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

About 21,000 National Guard troops and around 5,000 active military troops are expected to be in the nation's capital on Inauguration Day to assist with security efforts, officials said Thursday. The number could increase further in light of potential threats.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said officials are currently monitoring online threats to the inauguration.

"We're concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies," said Wray.

The director also said more than 200 suspects have been identified in last week's riot at the Capitol. Wray said he hopes the crackdown on rioters who participated in last week's riot at the Capitol will help deter potential violence on Inauguration Day. Maybe a crackdown on left-wing riots last year would have stopped months of continued violence.

President Trump said he will not attend Joe Biden's inauguration. The vice president plans to be in attendance.