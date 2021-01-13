China

Congresswoman Plans to File Impeachment Articles Day After Biden's Inauguration

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
 @BronsonStocking
|
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 8:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Congresswoman Plans to File Impeachment Articles Day After Biden's Inauguration

Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Wednesday that she will file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on January 21, 2021, the day after Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. 

"On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power," Rep. Greene tweeted shortly after making the announcement during an interview on Newsmax. 

The congresswoman told Newsmax that she was filing articles of impeachment against Biden because of the Biden family's overseas business activities with foreign entities. 

"We have to make sure our leaders are held accountable," Green said. 

Asked if she expects the articles of impeachment to go anywhere given Nancy Pelosi's control over the lower chamber, Greene said her hope is to simply show the American people that there are Republican lawmakers willing to fight for them. 

Greene's announcement comes the same day Democrats, along with 10 House Republicans, impeached President Trump for a second time. The House approved one article of impeachment against the president, accusing Trump of inciting last Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the Senate won't take up impeachment until sometime after Biden's inauguration.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Yeah, That's *Not* Evidence of GOP Members Giving Recon Tours Before Capitol Building Storming
Matt Vespa
Mitch McConnell's Calculation on Trump Impeachment Is Loaded With Danger
Matt Vespa
GOP Rep: If We Had Strongly Prosecuted BLM-Antifa Rioters, Capitol Riot May Not Have Happened
Bronson Stocking
ICE Blames California's Sanctuary Laws After Criminal Alien Kills Woman in Front of Her Child
VIP
Bronson Stocking
'I'm Not Going Anywhere': Liz Cheney Responds to Calls for Her Resignation From Leadership
Reagan McCarthy
WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper Questions Wounded Warrior's Commitment to Democracy
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular