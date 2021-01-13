Congresswoman Plans to File Impeachment Articles Day After Biden's Inauguration

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Wednesday that she will file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on January 21, 2021, the day after Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

"On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power," Rep. Greene tweeted shortly after making the announcement during an interview on Newsmax.

The congresswoman told Newsmax that she was filing articles of impeachment against Biden because of the Biden family's overseas business activities with foreign entities.

"We have to make sure our leaders are held accountable," Green said.

Asked if she expects the articles of impeachment to go anywhere given Nancy Pelosi's control over the lower chamber, Greene said her hope is to simply show the American people that there are Republican lawmakers willing to fight for them.

On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden.



75 million Americans are fed up with inaction.



It’s time to take a stand.



I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden#QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/E83s1iOoVF — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

Greene's announcement comes the same day Democrats, along with 10 House Republicans, impeached President Trump for a second time. The House approved one article of impeachment against the president, accusing Trump of inciting last Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the Senate won't take up impeachment until sometime after Biden's inauguration.