Michigan Lawmaker Has Something Special Planned the Day After Whitmer's Lockdown Order Expires

A state representative in Michigan is proposing something special for the day after Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest lockdown measure is set to expire.

Whitmer's falsely-named three-week "pause," which has been extended twice already, is slated to finally expire on January 15 barring another extension. State Rep. John Damoose (R) is introducing a resolution to dedicate January 16 to an industry hit hard by the governor's lockdowns.

Breitbart News reported that Rep. Damoose announced plans on The Kyle Olson Show to introduce a resolution declaring January 16 as "Restaurant Dine-In Day."

"I talked to so many restaurant owners who said, 'Okay, I guess we can open on this date and it was less than 48 hours prior to the expiration that this was extended all the day [sic] to January 15,' and these businesses, you know what they did? They went out and stocked up, they got their workforce ready to go, and then they got the rug pulled out from them," said Damoose.

The lawmaker acknowledged the resolution is more of a symbolic gesture to an industry devastated by Whitmer's lockdowns but hopes the bill will send a message to discourage more unilateral restrictions from the governor.

"We do control the power of the purse," Damoose noted. "Reining in Health and Human Services, we do control their budget."

Damoose plans to introduce the resolution on January 13, the first day of the new session.

Whitmer was criticized last year for implementing strict and baffling lockdown orders under the guise of slowing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. The governor's measure allowed certain stores in the state to stay open but prohibited stores from selling certain products, like gardening seeds.

The governor also failed to observe her own social distancing guidelines when she joined protesters over the summer at a Black Lives Matter demonstration. Don't worry: they're only 93 percent violent!

In October, the Michigan Supreme Court found Whitmer lacked the constitutional authority to implement her coronavirus restrictions. The governor skirted the court's ruling by issuing further restrictions via the state health department, which was unaffected by the ruling.