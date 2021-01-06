Gavin Newsom Recall Effort Just Reached a Major Milestone

The recall effort against California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom reached another major milestone. California State Assemblymen Kevin Kiley (R) announced the campaign has collected its one millionth signature to recall the governor.

In an example of lawful political change that honors democracy, today the Newsom Recall reached one million signatures. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 7, 2021

As of Monday, Dec. 28, the group had collected some 911,000 signatures of the 1,495,709 signatures needed to trigger a special election. Organizers said many of those signatures poured in during the weeks following the governor's infamous trip to the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley and the governor's efforts to keep the state closed down.

"While Californians were ordered to stay home during the holidays by Governor Newsom, the People have responded overwhelmingly to our recall campaign by signing the petition from the comfort of their own homes. This is a revolution," said Senior Advisor of the RecallGavin2020.com Randy Economy in a statement.

With the recall effort only picking up steam, the campaign against the governor is now attracting some major donors. An Irvine-based consulting firm named Prov 3:9 LLC recently gave the recall campaign a $500,000 donation.

In November, a judge gave the recall campaign three additional months to collect the nearly 1.5 million signatures needed to trigger a special election. The campaign now has until Mar. 10, 2021, to collect the remaining signatures.

