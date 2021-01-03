Democrat Congresswoman Tests Positive for COVID-19, Shows Up to the Capitol Anyway

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) won another term as speaker of the House on Sunday, but barely. Pelosi needed every vote she could muster, and votes for the speaker had to be cast in person. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) showed up to vote for Nancy Pelosi despite the Wisconsin representative recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Moore is under fire for putting her House colleagues at risk and others she exposed as she traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Sunday to vote for Nancy Pelosi. Just last week, Moore announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I tested positive for COVID-19," Moore tweeted on Monday. "I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others. I am thankful to be feeling well. And I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin's Fourth."

On Sunday, less than a week later, Moore showed up to the U.S. Capitol to vote for Nancy Pelosi. Moore tweeted just hours before the vote that her quarantine had already ended.

"Thank you all for the well wishes. I am feeling good! My quarantine is over and I am medically cleared to travel and work on behalf of Wisconsin's Fourth Congressional District," More tweeted shortly before Sunday's vote.

How convenient.

According to Politico reporter Olivia Beavers, Rep. Moore has not tested negative for COVID-19 but traveled to the Capitol on the advice of her doctor.

"[Rep. Moore] told me outside House floor that she hasn't received a negative Covid test after she announced last week she had tested positive, but says she has followed CDC guidelines to quarantine for 2 weeks + she has listened to advice of her doc who said she could come today," Beavers reported.

The CDC recommends at a minimum people quarantine for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19. Moore announced her positive test results just six days earlier.

These Democrats are sure quick to strip everyone else of their freedoms but have no problem exposing others to the virus as they go about living their daily lives. Pelosi herself was caught at a hair salon in San Francisco despite hair salons being closed to everyone else in the city.

Moore rules for thee but not for me.