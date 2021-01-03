BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Squeaks Out a Small Victory for Speaker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday squeaked out a razor thin margin to keep the speaker's gavel for the 117th Congress. This is her fourth term as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Pelosi came out victorious over Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA). The vote totals were 216 to 208.

Two Democrats nominated someone other than Pelosi. Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) voted for Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA) voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Three members of Pelosi's caucus – Reps. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) – voted present.

Pelosi was not successful during the first round of voting. In fact, a majority of the time, McCarthy had a substantial lead. Not one Republican voted "present" or nominated someone other than McCarthy.

When voting took place the second time around, "The Squad" was forced to decide: vote for the speaker or hand control of the House over to Republicans. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) all voted for Pelosi.

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind voted for Pelosi this time around, even though he did not support her two years ago. The question becomes: what made him change his mind?

Earlier in the day, Pelosi sent a "welcome letter" to her Democratic Caucus. In it, she – in so many words – tells her caucus they better vote for her to "show a united Democratic Caucus." At the end of the letter she also mentioned the first serious act of the new Congress: whether or not to certify the Electoral College results later this week, a clear hint that members must be present. After all, Republicans in the House and Senate have made clear they are going to challenge the results.

"As we go into session today, I do so full of pride to be nominated by our Democratic Caucus to be Speaker of the House. I am enormously grateful for the trust that Members have placed in me," she wrote "I am confident that the Speaker's election today will show a united Democratic Caucus ready to meet the challenges ahead, and that we are prepared to set our country on a new course, starting with the Electoral College meeting on Wednesday."

Of the 435 members, 427 were in attendance. There are two currently vacant seats. One is in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, after Congressman-elect Luke Letlow passed away following complications with blood clots that formed due to the Wuhan coronavirus. The other is in New York's 22nd Congressional District, where a winner has yet to be determined.

Because of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, roll call voting took place in small groups. This allowed for representatives to adequately follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, including social distancing. Every one also wore face masks as well.

