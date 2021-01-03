It Should be Illegal for This Kind of Woke Nonsense to be Uttered in Congress

Just when you thought you had seen it all, wokeness broke new ground in crazy town on Sunday. The 117th Congress opened with a prayer, delivered by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), that concluded with the words "amen and awoman."

Political commentator Ben Shapiro aptly described the moment as some of the "dumbest s*** he's ever seen in his life," which is saying quite a lot since Ben used to live in California.

"Amen" is a Biblical Hebrew word: ???. It is a word simply meaning "may it be so." It has nothing to do with the word "man" or "woman" because it is FROM HEBREW. This is some of the dumbest s*** I have ever seen in my life. https://t.co/O4JhcHwywv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 4, 2021

The congressional nonsense comes after Nancy Pelosi and her group of crazy Democrats rewrote House rules to ban gendered words such as "mother" and "father." Nevermind that Pelosi refers to herself as a "mother" and "grandmother" in her own Twitter bio.

i’m at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/X9vWUJfjiV — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 2, 2021

Nancy's appeal to the far-left wing of her narrow majority comes as Pelosi needed every vote she could muster in the House of Representatives to hold on to the speaker's gavel. Pelosi squeaked out a narrow victory on Sunday, winning support from the entire Squad of progressive House members as well as one Democratic representative who just tested positive for COVID-19.

The vote for the speaker had to be cast in person and despite the CDC's recommendation of a minimum 10-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test, the Democratic representative traveled to the U.S. Capitol just six days after testing positive. She has not since tested negative.

With any luck, GOP Sens. Perdue and Loeffler will win their runoff races on Tuesday, and the only crazy thing House Democrats will be able to do is call each other "they" and end prayers with "awoman."