Nancy Pelosi

It Should be Illegal for This Kind of Woke Nonsense to be Uttered in Congress

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jan 03, 2021 9:50 PM
  Share   Tweet  
It Should be Illegal for This Kind of Woke Nonsense to be Uttered in Congress

Just when you thought you had seen it all, wokeness broke new ground in crazy town on Sunday. The 117th Congress opened with a prayer, delivered by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), that concluded with the words "amen and awoman." 

Political commentator Ben Shapiro aptly described the moment as some of the "dumbest s*** he's ever seen in his life," which is saying quite a lot since Ben used to live in California. 

The congressional nonsense comes after Nancy Pelosi and her group of crazy Democrats rewrote House rules to ban gendered words such as "mother" and "father." Nevermind that Pelosi refers to herself as a "mother" and "grandmother" in her own Twitter bio. 

Nancy's appeal to the far-left wing of her narrow majority comes as Pelosi needed every vote she could muster in the House of Representatives to hold on to the speaker's gavel. Pelosi squeaked out a narrow victory on Sunday, winning support from the entire Squad of progressive House members as well as one Democratic representative who just tested positive for COVID-19. 

The vote for the speaker had to be cast in person and despite the CDC's recommendation of a minimum 10-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test, the Democratic representative traveled to the U.S. Capitol just six days after testing positive. She has not since tested negative. 

With any luck, GOP Sens. Perdue and Loeffler will win their runoff races on Tuesday, and the only crazy thing House Democrats will be able to do is call each other "they" and end prayers with "awoman."

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Democrat Congresswoman Tests Positive for COVID-19, Shows Up to the Capitol Anyway
Bronson Stocking

Seven House GOPers: Congress Legally Can't Get Involved in the Election
Beth Baumann
Sen. Cruz: Members of Congress Have a 'Third Option' When It Comes to Certifying the Election
Beth Baumann
Well, Duh: Of Course COVID Had a Detrimental Impact on an Often Ignored Aspect of Society
VIP
Beth Baumann

Latest: Nancy Pelosi Squeaks Out a Small Victory for Speaker
Beth Baumann

'It's Over': Bipartisan Group of Senators Rebuke Voter Fraud Claims
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular