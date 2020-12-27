ICE Operation Targets Criminal Aliens Who Broke Promise to Depart the U.S.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has an ongoing national enforcement initiative dubbed "Operation Broken Promise," aimed at finding and removing illegal aliens who broke their pledge to depart the United States voluntarily. On Tuesday, ICE's Removal Operations (ERO) Atlanta Field Office announced the local results of the initiative.

In Atlanta, ERO officers arrested seven individuals who failed to depart the United States as agreed. All seven illegal aliens had prior criminal convictions. The arrests were made between Dec. 7 and Dec. 17. Among those arrested were two criminal aliens from Mexico and an illegal alien from Guatemala convicted multiple times for driving under the influence.