Washington Post Cartoon Borrows Page From Nazi Playbook

In Sunday's Washington Post, a dehumanizing cartoon of Republican lawmakers and government officials graced both sides of the fold in the opinion section. The giant, tasteless cartoon by Ann Telnaes shows dozens of rats representing various Republicans who the cartoonist identifies as President Trump's collaborators.

"All the Republican rats" reads the headline, followed by the lead, "All of the state attorney generals and U.S. Congress members who collaborated with President Trump in his attempt to subvert the Constitution and stay in office." Telnaes then labels each rat in the cartoon with a Republican's name so that Washington Post readers know who to hate.

The Nazi's used the same propaganda to dehumanize the Jews.

WaPo prints cartoon straight from anti-semitic Nazi propaganda.



Dehumanizes @realDonaldTrump supporters as rats. pic.twitter.com/qLRYb435UT — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) December 20, 2020

The Democrats must be serious about their calls for unity. Of course, we would expect nothing less from the left-wing rag. Liberals need their own Operation Warp Speed to rush a vaccine for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The Washington Post had some pretty big embarrassments as of late. To recap, the newspaper went out of its way to whitewash violence at left-wing riots this past summer. Look at what the newspaper ran just days after a Trump supporter was killed by an Antifa man in Portland.

"After 100 days of demonstrations, more radical protest tactics are likely here to stay."

After 100 days of demonstrations, more radical protest tactics are likely here to stay https://t.co/vIbkhI40Bn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 5, 2020

And the Washington Post stuck by its false "peaceful protest" narrative even as other Democrats and media outlets scrambled to denounce the violence, only after it started showing up negatively in the polls of course. At that point, continuing to call the violent riots "demonstrations" and "radical protest tactics" was like calling Islamic terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an "austere religious scholar," after the monster died in a Trump-ordered raid. I mean what kind of anti-American, leftist garbage propaganda outlet would do such a thing? Oh, wait. I remember.

The Washington Post has now changed its description of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi from “Terrorist in Chief” to “Austere Religious Scholar” to “Extremist Leader” pic.twitter.com/h899LvZVLX — Jerry Christmas, B.A. (@JerryDunleavy) October 27, 2019

The Washington Post always sides with America's enemies, whether it's Marxist-inspired rioters or a terrorist responsible for killings thousands around the world, including U.S. citizens. Leftists cry when America's enemies are killed and reserve their contempt for Republicans who want to investigate allegations of voter fraud and unconstitutional election changes made by Democrats.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign submitted its first petition to the Supreme Court asking the court to review lower court decisions that dismissed complaints about the election.

According to the petition, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court illegally changed the state's vote-by-mail laws by extending the deadline for ballots to be received and counted. The only way the deadline can legally be changed is for the state legislature to pass legislation, something the Pennsylvania legislature never did. Instead, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar unilaterally extended the deadline for three days. It was unconstitutional. The petition also took issue with how ballots were being counted and how Republican challengers were prevented from doing their jobs.

Biden's "win" sure stinks to high heaven. Polling shows nearly half of voters think Democrats committed voter fraud to ensure a Biden victory, including 30 percent of Democrats. Republicans aren't rats for demanding honest elections. They are patriots.