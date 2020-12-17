Southern Poverty Law Center Gave Money to Fulton County, Georgia for Ballot Drop Boxes

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is a liberal group best known for maintaining lists of people who the SPLC deems to be hateful. You read that right. The SPLC keeps a list of "haters" so that leftists know who to hate. You can't make this stuff up.

What's unusual is the SPLC, as noted by Breitbart's Michael Leahy, gave $85,000 to Fulton County, Georgia, in order to fund an additional 25 ballot drop boxes for the Nov. 3 election. The seat of Fulton County is Atlanta, Georgia.

"In light of an expected increase in mail-in absentee ballots, the State Election Board (SEB) in Georgia has adopted emergency rules that allow counties to establish drop boxes for the receipt of absentee ballots," the SPLC announced in October.

Only the additional funds didn't appear necessary. Fulton County had just received a $6.3 million grant from the Center for Technology and Civic Life's (CTCL) "Safe Elections" project. The CTCL is a group backed by Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. With the CTCL grant, the county was able to double the number of planned drop boxes from 20 to 40 and only ended up using 37 on Election Day. As Michael Leahy writes, it's not clear why Fulton County accepted or needed the SPLC's money, given the amount of funding it already received from the CTCL.

In announcing the grant, the SPLC also unveiled plans to mail over one million voters of color in the state of Georgia multiple times with information regarding absentee voting.

The New Georgia Project, a voter registration group founded by failed politician Stacey Abrams and formerly headed by Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, is currently under investigation for allegedly sending mail-in ballots to non-residents. The group was also investigated in 2014 over accusations of involved contractors fabricating voter registration forms.

So it certainly doesn't look like the SPLC's money was used for additional drop boxes. Was it used to grease the wheels of the Democrats' political machines? If liberal groups are giving money to counties in swing states, the American people deserve to know exactly how that money is being used.