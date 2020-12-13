Hmm: Amazon's Employee Cafeterias Look an Awful Lot Like Indoor Dining

The lockdowns have destroyed small businesses. But Amazon has never been better. And while many mom and pop restaurants are no longer allowed to offer indoor dining, it sure looks like Amazon is above the rules once again.

Pictures allegedly show employees dining indoors at an Amazon cafeteria. The diners appear to be practicing social distancing, with some seating areas closed off in an apparent effort to encourage the practice. But if Amazon can offer indoor dining, why can't restaurants?

The hypocrisy is staggering. The media ignoring the blatant hypocrisy and lack of "following the science"...staggering. https://t.co/fnwnDOQh1V — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) December 13, 2020

Eating in an Amazon cafeteria is like protesting at a left-wing rally. The elites give a pass to both.

In March, as Democrat leaders raced to close down the economy, a video made the rounds showing Amazon employees packed inside a cafeteria in New York City. The company has since taken efforts to enforce social distancing but, once again, why aren't restaurants allowed to do the same?

In a shouting match on CNBC, Rick Santelli sparred with The New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin over the unfairness of the lockdowns. Santelli responded to Sorkin's assertions that "science" has determined the ability of the virus to spread at big-box retailers is different than in places such as restaurants and churches.

"It’s not science!" Santelli responded. "Five-hundred people in a Lowe’s aren’t any safer than 150 people in a restaurant that holds 600. I don't believe it! Sorry, don't believe it, and I live in an area where there's a lot of restaurants that have fought back and they don't have any problems."

Democrats don't follow the lockdowns themselves, carve out exceptions for their political allies, and ridicule anyone who questions the unfairness of it all as being "anti-science."

Democrats have mastered "science" all right. The science of deception and bullsh*t.