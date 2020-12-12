Report: Homelessness Soars to Record Heights in New York City

The number of individuals without a roof over their heads is soaring in New York City, according to new figures from 4 NY/NY Housing, a coalition of homeless advocacy groups.

A record 21,210 single homeless men and women were in New York City's homeless system in the month of October, The number includes an all-time record number of single men, 15,369, and a near-record of single women, 4,841, according to the new data, as reported by CBS News. The number does not include individuals and families living on the streets or those living in private shelters.