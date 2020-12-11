ICE Removes Terrorist Who Plotted Attack on JFK Airport

(Via ICE)

Eversely was admitted to the U.S. by immigration officials at the port of entry in Niagara Falls, New York, as a nonimmigrant visitor in March 1988. He was authorized to remain for up to six months but failed to depart in accordance with the terms of his admission.

On Oct. 24, 1988, the 17th Circuit Court of Broward County, Florida, convicted Eversley of possession of cocaine and cannabis. He was sentenced to 60 days confinement. That December, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BCS) transferred Eversley to the custody of the then Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), based on his overstaying his lawful entry. On Jan. 30, 1989, an immigration judge in Miami issued him a final order of removal (deportation order) and in March 1989 Eversley was removed to Guyana.

In January 2006, an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force began investigating an international plot to attack JFK International Airport. The investigation revealed Eversley and his co-conspirators conspired to bomb fuel tanks, airport hangers, airplanes, fuel lines and a flight control tower at JFK. The FBI determined Eversley played a substantial role in the plot to attack the facility. He engaged in numerous meetings with other members of the conspiracy and agreed to serve as a liaison with obtaining the support of several known terrorist organizations with executing the scheme.

On June 1, 2007, the EDNY issued an arrest warrant for Eversley and three days later the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service arrested him in the city of Port of Spain, and held him in custody pending extradition to the United States. Following completion of the extradition, on June 24, 2008, the FBI extradited him from Trinidad and Tobago to the United States via San Juan, Puerto Rico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) paroled Eversley into the United States to face criminal prosecution.

On April 24, 2020, following completion of his sentence, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons transferred Eversley to ERO custody in Philadelphia, where he was served a Notice and Order of Expedited Removal.