BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus. Rudy Giuliani has been a whirlwind of activity in recent weeks, pursuing allegations of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

President Trump revealed Giuliani's test results in a tweet on Sunday, telling the 76-year-old to get better soon.

Andrew Giuliani, the former mayor's son and special assistant to the president, tested positive for the virus in November.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the coronavirus in October, and a number of people in the president's orbit have also tested positive for COVID-19. They've since recovered.

Following his own positive test, President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center where he received Regeneron's antibody cocktail, a drug the president credited for his swift recovery from the virus. Regeneron's antibody cocktail has since been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of the coronavirus.

FDA officials are set to meet on Thursday to vote on an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine candidate. A final analysis found the drug to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be first in line for vaccination. Individuals over the age of 65, essential workers, and those with underlying medical conditions should be vaccinated in a second phase.

Chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, Moncef Slaoui, said on Sunday that he sees light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, predicting a return to normal once a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available to Americans. The top adviser predicted that would happen sometime in April or May.