Researches Retract Study Touting Efficacy of Mask Mandates

A study touting the effectiveness of face mask mandates in slowing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has been retracted by its authors. An update to the study notes that cases of the virus have continued to rise in areas the researchers analyzed.

“The authors have withdrawn this manuscript because there are increased rates of SARS-CoV-2 cases in the areas that we originally analyzed..." pic.twitter.com/0s9EdLqCz3 — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) November 10, 2020

Joe Biden has called for mask mandates nationwide under the guise of saving lives.

"This is not about Democrat, Republican or Independent," Biden said back in August. "This is about saving American lives, so let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately."

Biden's supporters were sharing champagne bottles and gathering by the thousands after media outlets declared Joe Biden the president-elect.

The former vice president unveiled a plan earlier this week on how he hopes to tackle the virus if he should become president. While the plan doesn't institute nationwide masking, it does outline a policy of working with local governments to enact mandates on the local level.

Biden has billed himself as a leader in lockstep with public health experts. But that's not particularly reassuring when so much of what the experts have said has turned out to be wrong.

The U.S. surgeon general, the World Health Organization and Dr. Anthony Fauci have all said face masks are not effective when it comes to COVID-19. But then the experts told Americans the coronavirus could be controlled in just a few weeks if mask mandates were implemented. Some places tried that, and the virus only seemed to spread faster.

And sure, it's just one study being retracted. But it's good to know science can still prevail when so much about the Wuhan coronavirus has been honed as a political weapon by Democrats and the liberal media.