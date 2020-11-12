Another USPS Whistleblower Says Supervisor Told Employees Not to Deliver Republican Mailings

James O'Keefe and Project Veritas continue to expose disturbing allegations of political bias perpetrated by employees of the United States Postal Service (USPS).

On Thursday, Project Veritas revealed another whistleblower complaint from a USPS employee from Elkins Parks, a suburb of Philadelphia, who alleges that a supervisor instructed employees not to deliver Republican and pro-Trump mailings on Nov. 9, even as the results of the election remain in dispute.

According to the whistleblower, who identified himself as a letter carrier in Elkins Parks, a USPS supervisor instructed employees on Monday to discontinue delivery of mailings from Republicans and pro-Trump groups.

"The only political mail that will be delivered from now on will be that of the 'winner,' in this case, Joe Biden," the whistleblower recalled the supervisor's order to James O'Keefe. "Other political mail from other sources and senders would be put into the undeliverable bulk business mail bin."

Meanwhile, according to the whistleblower, political mail on behalf of Joe Biden was to be treated as first-class mail and delivered on the same day it was received. The complainant identified USPS Supervisor of Customer Services Walter Lee as the higher-up who gave the order to 30 postal employees.

The whistleblower says he was compelled to come forward after seeing the politicization of the USPS.

"I think that we're a delivery service and that [playing politics] is not really our place," the whistleblower said. "The only thing that's going to prevent a fraudulent election is people having the courage to come forward. I wouldn't want to say that I had the opportunity to do that and didn't do it."

Project Veritas has offered a $25,000 reward for first-hand tips featured in Project Veritas releases for Pennsylvania.

Project Veritas has exposed other distributing allegations involving the USPS and alleged ballot tampering and voter fraud.

The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents some 300,000 current and retired postal employees, endorse Joe Biden's presidency in August.

A Pennsylvania judge sided with the Trump campaign on Thursday, ruling that segregated ballots in the state of Pennsylvania should not be counted and that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar lacked "statutory authority" to change election laws just days before the election.