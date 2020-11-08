Wisconsin

Election Changes in Wisconsin Call Into Question Tens of Thousands of Votes

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
Posted: Nov 08, 2020 4:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

In Wisconsin, a state Joe Biden carried by just over 20,000 votes, tens of thousands of votes are being called into question due to last-minute changes made by election supervisors. Only state legislatures have the ability to change the ways elections are conducted, per the Constitution. 

Just the News reports that election supervisors in the state of Wisconsin made three substantial changes in the run-up to the election that could potentially impact the fate of tens of thousands of votes. 

(Via Just the News) 

Records reviewed by Just the News show that an executive branch agency called the Wisconsin Election Commission:

  • permitted local county election clerks to cure spoiled ballots by filling in missing addresses for witnesses even though state law invalidates any ballot without a witness address.
  • exempted as many as 200,000 citizens from voter ID rules by allowing them to claim the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to be "indefinitely confined."
  • failed to purge 130,000 names from outdated voter rolls as required by law.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called for a review of the state's elections processes on Friday, following allegations of potential fraud and violations of local regulations.

While recounts don't result in wild swings of tens of thousands of votes, if changes made to the election rules are determined to be illegal, it could have a substantial impact on thousands of votes and perhaps the certified winner of the state. 

