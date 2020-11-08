Why Sen. Cruz Believes the 'Legal Process' Surrounding the Election Will Be a Good Thing

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) on Sunday called for thorough investigations into allegations of voter fraud throughout the country.

"We're hearing lots of allegations about a dead person voted. We heard a report from one county in Michigan where the election software mistakenly counted 6,000 votes that were cast for Donald Trump, it switched them to Joe Biden," Cruz told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures." "Now, I know they apparently caught that but that same software is used in 47 counties throughout Michigan. That needs to be examined and determined that there's not a problem counting the votes. And the legal process is how you resolve those questions."

Cruz mentioned what most Americans think and feel: there are so many rumors swirling that it's hard to know what's accurate and factual.

"We have a process for ascertaining the truth, which is that you can go and present evidence and contest it, in a court of law. Those appeals will go up through the state appellate system and the federal appellate system and this case could very easily end up at the U.S. Supreme Court," he said.

The Texas senator, who was part of the legal team that fought on behalf of George W. Bush in 2000, reminded Americans that over the course of 36 days there were numerous cases at various levels of the state and federal judicial system.

"It took 36 days to resolve and we got an answer. I would expect a similar process to play out here, despite the media trying to tell everyone to 'Give up, go home, we know who we want to win.' That's not how it works. We need to follow the law," he said bluntly.

.@tedcruz: software that switched @realDonaldTrump votes to Biden is used throughout Michigan and “needs to be examined” pic.twitter.com/bC4TbbUWBP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 8, 2020

The Michigan Secretary of State has since said that there was "no merit" to the glitch in Antrim County, that the counting was a "human error" that occurred.