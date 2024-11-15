VIP
Here’s How Melania Trump Plans to Approach Her Second Term As First Lady

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 15, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Future first lady Melania Trump plans to split her time between New York, Florida, and Washington DC during her husband’s second term in office, according to a report from the New York Post

Advertisement

Reportedly, she is doing this “so she can be the hands-on mother to Barron that she is,” a source told the outlet. 

“Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms,” the source said. “She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews.”

“She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases,” the source continued. “She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House.

“Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife,” they concluded.

Right now, Donald and Melania Trump’s son Barron is a student at New York University. The Post noted that he is living at his parents’ residence at Trump Tower.

Earlier this week, Melania Trump made headlines when it was revealed that she did not join her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, at a White House meeting on Wednesday with President Joe Biden. 

In a statement, the Office of Melania Trump wished her husband “great success” in the transition process, but slammed “several unnamed sources in the media” for providing “false, misleading, and inaccurate information” about the ordeal. 

“Be discerning with your source of news,” the statement, shared on X, said.

