ICE Can Finally Implement July 2019 Expedited Removal Designation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can now implement the expedited removal designation of certain aliens following a recent order by the U.S Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit lifting a preliminary injunction issued on July 27, 2019.

Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin. K. McAleenan ordered the Designation of Aliens for Expedited Removal on July 23, 2019, but the implementation of McAleenan's designation was put on hold until the injunction was lifted on Sep. 30, 2020.