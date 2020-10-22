Immigration

Biden Tries to Rewrite History on 'Child Separation' Border Policy

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 10:35 PM
Biden Tries to Rewrite History on 'Child Separation' Border Policy

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In the last presidential debate ahead of the general election, former Vice President Joe Biden attempted to rewrite history on immigration policy. Biden accused President Trump of “putting kids in cages,” when illegal minors and families try to cross the southern border.

Democrats have distorted the “child separation” policy as a creation of the Trump administration, but the controversial policy started under the Obama administration under Biden’s watch. 

President Trump did not let former Vice President Biden forget that his own administration started the policy in 2014:

The Associated Press also fact-checked Democrats’ false claim on the Obama-era policy: 

“Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age. At the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border, photos that circulated online of children in the enclosures generated great anger. But those photos — by The Associated Press — were taken in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.”

Follow our coverage of the final presidential debate here.

