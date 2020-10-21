Election Interference: Twitter Blocks Donation Links to Republicans But Not Democrats

Twitter is doing everything it can to interfere in the election and help Joe Biden and the Democrats win in two weeks. The social media company was caught redhanded on Wednesday running interference on Republican fundraising efforts but not similar fundraising efforts on behalf of Democratic politicians.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is calling out Twitter for restricting the retweets of WinRed, the GOP's fundraising platform. WinRed is the Republican alternative to the Democrats' fundraising platform, ActBlue. Twitter is running interference on retweets of WinRed's links to donate to Republican candidates but not links by ActBlue to donate to Democrats.

.@Twitter is now censoring @WINRED links to donate to Republicans. But ActBlue links to donate to Democrats? No problem there! pic.twitter.com/BpUJntcKlR — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) October 21, 2020

Twitter has unveiled temporary speech codes to suppress free speech in the runup to the November elections. Starting Oct. 20, users are now prompted to add comments before retweeting posts. Twitter is also adding labels and warnings to tweets it deems misleading or lacking "proper" context. The company has also removed tweets recommended by people who users don't follow.

In addition to the speech codes, Twitter took the unprecedented step of censoring the New York Post reporting on Hunter Biden's bombshell emails. Twitter defended the censorship by claiming Hunter Biden's emails had been hacked, even though The New York Post clearly said in its reporting that the emails came from a computer repairman who had taken possession of Hunter Biden's hard drive after Hunter failed to retrieve the computer and pay his bill.

The authenticity of the emails has now been established by multiple sources, but The New York Post is still locked out of its Twitter account.

Twitter and big tech are interfering in the election on behalf of the Democrats and they're not even trying to hide it. Republican lawmakers should address the problem before computer programmers write the Republican Party out of existence.