Federal Court Upholds Kentucky Law on Abortion

In a 2-1 ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 1998 Kentucky law on Friday requiring abortionists to have written arrangements with hospitals and ambulance services before killing babies.

A baby-killing clinic in Kentucky challenged the law in 2017 after the state found the clinic lacked proper arrangements to care for women as required under the law.

The decision reversed a lower court ruling that claimed the law would leave Kentuckian women desirous of abortions without a clinic and violated constitutionally-protected rights to due process, the Associated Press reported. But the court ruled on Friday that the lower court erred in its conclusion that the clinic would be forced to shut down. The ruling notes the Kentuckian law allows abortion clinics to apply for a 90-day waiver and continue to operate.

(Via The Hill)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, which represented the clinics, said in a statement that Kentucky’s law means abortion providers have to navigate “needless red tape every 90 days” and warned that the state could be the first without any abortion providers if the governor refuses to grant the waiver. “This is what it looks like when politicians chip away at protections under Roe — pushing medically unnecessary laws that jeopardize abortion access without ever overturning Roe,” Chris Charbonneau, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said in a statement. “It must be stated that we are in a dangerous moment for abortion rights and what this moment calls for is leadership to put all people before politics and do what’s necessary to ensure every person has access to the care they need and deserve,” Charbonneau added.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support abortion on demand up to the moment of birth and in leaving babies who survive abortions to die. That's barbaric.

Is it too much to ask for abortion clinics to have proper arrangements in place to care for women and babies in the event of a botched operation? Weren't back-alley abortions something the "pro-choice" proponents cared about?