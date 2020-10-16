Twitter Still Won't Unlock The New York Post's Account

Twitter is still refusing to unlock the New York Post's account after censoring The Post's reporting earlier this week. The social media giant censored news articles from The Post in a decision that sparked outrage from critics who accuse Twitter of interfering in the election on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign.

The New York Post revealed bombshell emails reportedly uncovered from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that expose details regarding Hunter Biden's overseas business dealing and profiteering from his relationship to Vice President Joe Biden. In a kneejerk liberal reaction, Twitter banned the reports and then spent the subsequent hours attempting to justify the decision.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey didn't apologize for the election interference but did apologize for the way the company handled the censorship. Twitter announced a change to the Twitter Rules that will now allow for the Post to share its reporting on the Biden family.

The new rules will permit hacked content to be shared on Twitter as long as the hackers or individuals acting in concert with the hackers are not the ones directly sharing the content. The Post notes that Twitter hasn't responded to an inquiry asking how the company determined its stories on the Biden family were based on "hacked materials."

Despite the rules changes, The Post says it's still locked out of its Twitter account as of Friday evening.

According to The Post, a Twitter representative wrote in an email on Friday afternoon that although Twitter has "updated the policy, we don't change enforcement retroactively. You will still need to delete the Tweets to regain access to your account."

Critics are not happy with Twitter's election interference and suppression of the free press with less than three weeks to go before the presidential election.

The RNC has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging Twitter's censorship amounted to an in-kind political contribution to the Biden campaign and was a clear violation of campaign finance law.

Republicans leading the Senate Judiciary Committee announced their plans to subpoena Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to provide emergency testimony regarding the allegations against them.