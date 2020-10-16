RNC Files FEC Complaint Over Twitter's 'In-Kind' Contribution to the Biden Campaign

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has filed a complaint against Twitter with the Federal Elections Committee (FEC) after the social media company censored two New York Post reports damaging to the Biden campaign. The RNC claims the censorship amounted to an "in-kind" political contribution to the Biden campaign in violation of campaign finance law.

Fox News reports the RNC complaint alleges that Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings and Joe Biden's alleged knowledge of those dealings amounted to an "illegal corporate in-kind political contribution" to the Biden presidential campaign.

The complaint cites Federal campaign finance law that prohibits corporations from making contributions to federal candidates. A contribution, the complaint defines, as "'anything of value made by any person for the purpose of influencing an election,' and includes in-kind contributions such as services."

"Respondent’s suppression of the New York Post articles provides a thing of value to the Biden campaign," reads the complaint, obtained by Fox News. "Respondent is acting as Biden’s media operative, taking proactive steps to shield Biden from negative news coverage by blocking its distribution and muzzling those who try. If Respondent charged for this service, Biden no doubt would gladly pay a significant price."

The complaint also notes Twitter's latest actions are in keeping with the company's open support for the Biden campaign and hostility towards President Trump and other conservatives. The complaint points to Twitter's "shadow banning" of prominent Republicans, including RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and Republican lawmakers in Congress.

"In addition, there appears to be a revolving door between the Biden campaign and the company, with Respondent’s Public Policy Director recently leaving to join the Biden transition team and Senator Kamala Harris’s former Press Secretary now serving as Respondent’s Senior Communications Manager," the complaint reads.

"Respondent is a partisan actor, run by partisan Democrats, which appears to be using its corporate resources to provide active support for Joe Biden's campaign in violation of federal law."

The RNC complaint calls on the FEC to launch an immediate investigation and impose the maximum penalty allowed under law.

The controversy comes after Twitter took the unprecedented step of censoring New York Post reports calling into question Joe Biden's stated involvement in his son's overseas business activities and the extent to which Hunter Biden was hired by foreign entities to buy access to his father.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee announced plans on Thursday to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for immediate and emergency testimony before the committee regarding Twitter's censorship of the Post's reporting.