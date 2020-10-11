Sasse Rails Against Democrats' 'Suicide Bombing of Two Branches of Government'

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) railed against Joe Biden for staying silent on the Democrats' plans to pack the Supreme Court and destroy the deliberative function of the Senate.

Fox News' Chris Wallace, who was too busy at the first presidential debate demanding Trump condemn nonexistent white supremacists to get Biden on the record on court-packing, asked Sen. Sasse what he makes of Biden's refusal to answer whether or not he supports the attack on the Supreme Court.

"It's grotesque that Vice President Biden won't answer that really basic question," said Sasse. "And it isn't just one branch of government. What they're really talking about or refusing to talk about is a suicide bombing of two branches of government. What they're talking about is blowing up the deliberative structure of the United States Senate by abolishing the filibuster, making it possible to turn the Senate into just another House of Representatives where every two years by a 51-49 or 49-51 majority major portions of American life change and they're talking about doing that to pack the Supreme Court."

Sasse hit the nail on the head. If Trump had nominated a man to the Supreme Court, we would all be talking about gang rape right now. But because Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a woman, has been tapped to fill the vacancy opened by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democrats must attack the Constitution directly, which is exactly what they're doing.

"We have seen a politicization of the courts since Robert Bork in 1987 where the Left wants to turn it into a super-legislature to advance things they can't get done through the electorate," Sasse continued. "That is not what textualist want ... that is not what people who know what a judge's job is should want."

No, but it's what Democrats want. Democrats don't care about conserving freedom, tradition, or the Constitution -- they're liberals. All the Left cares about is forcing their will on the American people.