Candace Owens Leads BLEXIT March to the White House, Trump Welcomes Crowd

Posted: Oct 10, 2020 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Conservative commentator and activist Candance Owens led a peaceful Back the Blue rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The author of Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation is encouraging minorities to leave the Democratic Party and support President Trump. Owens and her supporters traveled to the White House where President Trump addressed the crowd in his first public event since contracting the Wuhan coronavirus. 

"There is not a time that Black Americans, Latino Americans, Asian Americans, Brazilian Americans need to find their voice more," Owens told the large crowd. "I know it can be scary. I know what it's like when you look at your own friends and your own family and people that you've grown up with and they tell you that you're crazy and that you're a racist but ... if the left wins, we are not going to recognize this country anymore."

"They are looking to foster race hate. When they see a crowd like this, this makes them nervous," said Owens.

Owens and the rally-goers then marched to the White House where President Trump attended his first public event since contracting the Wuhan coronavirus. 

"Democrats have run nearly every inner city in America ... for a hundred years and their policies have delivered nothing but calamity, poverty, and trouble," Trump told the crowd. "Sleepy Joe Biden has betrayed Black and Latino Americans ... for half a century. Shipping your jobs to China ... opening your borders to mass illegal immigration ... trapping us in endless foreign wars ... and selling you out to the rich, globalist, Wall Street donors. Black and Latino Americans are rejecting the radical socialist left and they are embracing our pro-jobs, pro-worker, pro-police .. and pro-American agenda."

The liberal media only covered the event to accuse Owens of paying supporters to be there. The media believes as Joe Biden does: "you ain't black" if you support President Trump. 

Owens' event was peaceful, in sharp contrast to left-wing gatherings. Has the media ever investigated who's been paying Antifa and the Black Lives Matter thugs to trash our cities?  

