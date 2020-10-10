Another Trump Supporter Shot and Killed by Antifa Man

Antifa and BLM thugs showed up to a "Patriot Rally" in Denver to counter-protest the "fascists" and killed a Trump supporter, The Denver Post is reporting.

The Post reports that leftwing agitators showed up to a "Patriot Rally," billed as a gathering of Trump supporters, being held near Denver's Civic Center on Saturday. Police fired pepper balls at BLM-Antifa thugs after rioters attacked a barrier heading into the amphitheater.

A staff member for The Post reports seeing a man from the Patriot Rally spraying mace at a man from the BLM-Antifa riot. The BLM-Antifa man than pulled out a gun and shot the rallygoer. The victim is dead and two suspects were taken into custody.

Video captured the moment gunfire erupted and police responded to the shooting.

Potato video, but here is the person shooting the gun at the #Denverprotests, and the scene after (Denver, CO) pic.twitter.com/N1FksCXWiW — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 10, 2020

Before the shooting, Antifa set fire to a Thin Blue Line flag in front of a police line and hurled epithets at the officers.

An invitation for the Antifa event shows organizers planned to get as close as they could to the "fascists" and "send these worms back into their holes."

"Join the Denver Communists, Colorado Socialist Revolution, Anon Resistance Movement, W.I.T.C.H. Denver, H.O.E.S. (Help on Every Street), Front Range Mutual Aid Network, and more for a Black Lives Matter Anti-Fascist Soup Drive & Pop-up Communist Bookswap!" reads an invite posted on social media.

"Additionally, we will be counterprotesting a fascist rally that is supposed to happen at the same time and place!" the invitation continues. "The plan is to outnumber and outshine the fascists, set up our tables and tents in Civic Center Park, as near as we can be to the fascists! We want to send these worms back into their holes, demoralized and isolated, with only their racist, r*pist president to console them. We'll have a soup for our family, music, speakers, communist books, and plenty of angry anti-fascists chants."

The angry chants worked alright, resulting in another angry Antifa loon killing a Trump supporter. Denver police say the case is now being pursued as a homicide investigation.

In August, an Antifa man killed a Trump supporter in Portland, Oregon. And in July, a Black Trump supporter in Wisconsin was executed in broad daylight.

There are no white supremacists running around killing people but plenty of left-wing loons out murdering cops and Trump supporters these days. If right-wingers killed three Biden supporters, the media would be demanding that Trump condemn his supporters every remaining second of his campaign.