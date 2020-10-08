Trump Cleared to Resume Public Engagements Starting Saturday

President Trump has completed his treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus and has been cleared by his physician, Sean Conley, to resume public engagement starting Saturday.

"Today the President has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians," Dr. Conley stated in a White House memorandum.

Dr. Conley also gave the president's vitals taken Thursday afternoon. The president had a heart rate of 69 beats per minute, blood pressure of 127/81 mmHg, a respiratory rate of 15-17 breaths per minute, and a pulse oximetry of 96-98 percent room air.

"Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness," Conley writes. "Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects. Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time."

President Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday for meetings on a Wuhan coronavirus relief bill and Hurricane Delta. Dr. Conley said on Wednesday that the president had been fever-free for four days and his vitals were remain stable and in normal range.

The president released the following video upon his return to the White House.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The president is continuing his work from his residence while continuing to quarantine.