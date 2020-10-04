WATCH: Trump Waves to Supporters Outside Walter Reed

President Trump is recovering from the Wuhan coronavirus but he still made it a priority to thank his supporters who gathered outside Walter Reed over the past few days. On Sunday, Trump decided to surprise those who were camped outside the hospital.

The president's motorcade drove past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and the president could be seen waving to the crowd. Just minutes before the president's appearance, Trump tweeted a video announcing a surprise visit to "the great patriots" gathered outside.

Ellie wrote about the large group of concerned supporters that began gathering on Friday following the president's admittance to Walter Reed Medical Center. More gathered throughout the night and the president's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, handed out chocolates as a thank you from the president.

A Trump supporter named Anna told Breitbart why she felt compelled to visit Walter Reed and show her support for the president.

"Donald Trump had the courage and backbone, despite persecution, to speak for us and have commonsensical stances on major issues that we were not represented with," the woman said. "So the least we can do, when he’s suffered so much to represent us, is to come out here and let him know that the love for him is so great and we don’t always have the media megaphone like hatred does. But we’re enormous. We love him."

"To give someone a voice is a very personal thing," the woman continued. "It’s one of the greatest gifts you can give someone, and he’s given half of our country that. It’s personal. The love for him is personal, and when people attack his presidency they attack my voice and my vote, which is my most sacred freedom as an American. So this is personal. I consider him family at this point. Trump 2020."

Doctors at Walter Reed said on Sunday that the president is improving well from the virus and could be discharged as early as tomorrow.