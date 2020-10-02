Potus

Trump Family Sends Well Wishes to First Couple Following COVID Diagnosis

Oct 02, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

President Trump's children have been sending well wishes to their father and First Lady Melania following the couple's positive test results for the Wuhan coronavirus on Thursday. 

Donald Trump, Jr., the president's eldest child, retweeted those calling out celebrities and Democrats, like former Obama White House staffer and Hillary Clinton's former 2016 National Spokeswoman Zara Rahim, who hoped the president would die. 

Twitter has since announced they will suspend users who tweet such heinous things, but we'll believe it when we see it.

Ivanka Trump, an adviser to the president and Trump's second eldest, called her father a "warrior" and wished the first couple a speedy recovery. 

In a similar vein, the president's third child, Eric Trump, described his father as a "warrior" and expressed confidence that Trump would overcome the disease. 

Tiffany Trump, the president's fourth child, hasn't posted anything on social media since the president's announcement. Tiffany was traveling with the president and first lady in the days leading up to the first couple's diagnosis. According to NBC News, Tiffany and Barron Trump, the president's fifth and youngest child, have both tested negative for the virus. 

Barron is 14 and too young to be on social media, where Barron would have undoubtedly seen left-wing Twitter wishing and hoping his parents to die. 

Most Popular