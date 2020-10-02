Trump Family Sends Well Wishes to First Couple Following COVID Diagnosis

President Trump's children have been sending well wishes to their father and First Lady Melania following the couple's positive test results for the Wuhan coronavirus on Thursday.

Donald Trump, Jr., the president's eldest child, retweeted those calling out celebrities and Democrats, like former Obama White House staffer and Hillary Clinton's former 2016 National Spokeswoman Zara Rahim, who hoped the president would die.

Shocking & shameful.

This now deleted tweet was the reaction to President Trump testing positive for Covid-19 from @ZaraRahim - former Obama White House staffer and Hillary Clinton’s former 2016 National Spokeswoman. pic.twitter.com/FKYGGPfWf9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2020

Thread of Blue Check Marks gleefully celebrating and hoping that Trump dies pic.twitter.com/sF4WAsQ2MA — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 2, 2020

Twitter has since announced they will suspend users who tweet such heinous things, but we'll believe it when we see it.

Ivanka Trump, an adviser to the president and Trump's second eldest, called her father a "warrior" and wished the first couple a speedy recovery.

Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19.



As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2020

You are a warrior and will beat this.



I love you dad. ?? https://t.co/Y7feCvr2lW — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2020

In a similar vein, the president's third child, Eric Trump, described his father as a "warrior" and expressed confidence that Trump would overcome the disease.

.@RealDonaldTrump is a true warrior. He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day. I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 2, 2020

Tiffany Trump, the president's fourth child, hasn't posted anything on social media since the president's announcement. Tiffany was traveling with the president and first lady in the days leading up to the first couple's diagnosis. According to NBC News, Tiffany and Barron Trump, the president's fifth and youngest child, have both tested negative for the virus.

Barron is 14 and too young to be on social media, where Barron would have undoubtedly seen left-wing Twitter wishing and hoping his parents to die.