Trump Has These High-Profile Republicans Helping Him With Debate Prep

President Trump will debate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday. Asked how his debate preparation is coming along, President Trump told reporters on Sunday that a couple of high-profile Republicans were helping him prepare for the big event.

According to President Trump, both former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani have played the role of Joe Biden during debate prep with the president.

The president also said he wasn't joking when he proposed that he and Joe Biden both be tested for performance-enhancing drugs ahead of Tuesday's debate.

"I am not joking," said Trump. "I mean, I'm willing to take a drug test. I think he should too."

The president said he noticed Biden's debate performance against Bernie Sanders was markedly better than his earlier performance against "Pocahontas and Kamala Harris."

"And I said, 'How did he go from there, with those horrible performances, to where he was ok?'" said Trump.

"People say that he was on performance-enhancing drugs. A lot of people have said that. A lot of people have written that," said Trump.

When a reporter asked the president who said that, he told the reporter to "check out the internet."

Asked how much time he's committed to debate preparation, Trump said he's busy "running a country."

While Biden certainly appears to have his senior moments, some Republicans are worried the president is falling into the classic incumbent trap of under-preparing for the first debate. At least it's nice to know the president has some sharp Republicans playing the part of his opponent.

Tuesday's debate will be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace will moderate the 90-minute debate which begins at 9 p.m. e.s.t.